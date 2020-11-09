© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Election Fraud - Trump BETRAYED By Turncoats at Fox News. Fox is FINISHED.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • November 09, 2020
Fox by name, Fox by NATURE.
My account of the shocking election night as I watched the outrageously devious turncoats at Fox betray their entire viewership, not to mention the sitting and duly elected President of the USA.
And the media had the NERVE to scream about "collusion" for the past 4 years.... what world is this I find myself in?
Tyranny has arrived.
"Lest we be silenced."
https://FreeSpeech.Studio
----------------------------------------
Support Us - https://FreeSpeech.Studio/Donate
Mailing List - https://freespeech.studio/newsletter/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/FreeSpeechBrit
Social - https://www.minds.com/freespeechstudio/
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freespeechstudio
----------------------------------------
All material is my own original work, CC(0) / Public Domain, or used lawfully under "Fair Use" allowances provided by the Copyright Act.
My account of the shocking election night as I watched the outrageously devious turncoats at Fox betray their entire viewership, not to mention the sitting and duly elected President of the USA.
And the media had the NERVE to scream about "collusion" for the past 4 years.... what world is this I find myself in?
Tyranny has arrived.
"Lest we be silenced."
https://FreeSpeech.Studio
----------------------------------------
Support Us - https://FreeSpeech.Studio/Donate
Mailing List - https://freespeech.studio/newsletter/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/FreeSpeechBrit
Social - https://www.minds.com/freespeechstudio/
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freespeechstudio
----------------------------------------
All material is my own original work, CC(0) / Public Domain, or used lawfully under "Fair Use" allowances provided by the Copyright Act.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.