How To Win With Gold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of America’s Biggest Gold Wholesalers Exposes The Most Common Gold Scam Enslaving The Country
* Over the past 25 years, since January 2000, the price of gold has nearly doubled the S&P average.
* Why don’t most people know that?
* There is a reason, says Chris Olson (Co-Founder and CEO of Battalion Metals).
* This is an amazing story.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 November 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-chris-olson