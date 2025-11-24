BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How To Win With Gold
Son of the Republic
942 followers
188 views • 1 day ago

One of America’s Biggest Gold Wholesalers Exposes The Most Common Gold Scam Enslaving The Country

* Over the past 25 years, since January 2000, the price of gold has nearly doubled the S&P average.

* Why don’t most people know that?

* There is a reason, says Chris Olson (Co-Founder and CEO of Battalion Metals).

* This is an amazing story.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 November 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-chris-olson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1993016767787286815

fiat currencytucker carlsonfederal reservegoldsilvergold priceprecious metalsreal moneyretirement fundssound moneysilver valueprecious metalgold valuebuying goldgold scamchris olsongold transactionsgold sourcespending goldstoring goldgold risksgold circulationartificial moneygold industry
