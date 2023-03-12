In the new animated series Ukraine Inc. (https://ukraine-inc.info ) Vladimir Zelensky became the main character.
Ukraine is losing value for partners, not wanting to allow this, the brave president is in a hurry to launch the conveyor of the military meat grinder.
All this is done only in order not to leave the first lines of the "rating" of countries that allegedly need American help.
