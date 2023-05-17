Create New Account
Biden Racketeering Plus Irrefutable Proof of Hillary’s Soft Coup
It’s not a game, but it is a potential blockbuster movie plot—and a sequel. In the space of just a few days, Republican in the House have proof of Biden’s racketeering scheme to exchange foreign policy favors for cash. And the sequel comes in the release of a report by Special Prosecutor John Durham, who finished his investigation of “Crossfire Hurricane,” the scheme to accuse Donald Trump of colluding with Vladimir Putin.

Keywords
durham reportbiden crime familybiden racketeering

