© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Veritas - CBS Insider Brett Mauser EXPOSES Internal Training Stop Thinking in Terms of Objective Journalism (11.16.21)
Follow
1
Share
Report
79 views • November 17, 2021
CBS San Antonio Whistleblower GOES PUBLIC, Exposes Internal Diversity & Inclusion Training Where Journalists are Instructed to ‘Stop Thinking in Terms of Objective Journalism’
[SAN ANTONIO – Nov. 16, 2021] Project Veritas released a new video today featuring an interview with CBS San Antonio [KENS 5] whistleblower, Brett Mauser, who exposes his colleagues and outside corporate partners for promoting a political ideology rather than objective journalism in the newsroom.
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/cbs-san-antonio-whistleblower-goes-public-exposes-internal-diversity-and/
[SAN ANTONIO – Nov. 16, 2021] Project Veritas released a new video today featuring an interview with CBS San Antonio [KENS 5] whistleblower, Brett Mauser, who exposes his colleagues and outside corporate partners for promoting a political ideology rather than objective journalism in the newsroom.
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/cbs-san-antonio-whistleblower-goes-public-exposes-internal-diversity-and/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.