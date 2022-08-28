Dems Versus Babies (parody)

Title: Demos Versus Babies, A Parody Of "Rock The Casbah" By The Clash

The parties of the left are advocates of fetal death.

Some say, "It is wrong to hate", but babies they can mutilate.

Such fetal termination is age discrimination.

The Democrat party hates the babies hacks the babies.

The Democrat party says, "Chop the babies. Trash the babies."

If children inconvenient, abortion seems expedient.

With government assistance preventing child existence.

Now couples for adoption get denied this option.

Abortion clinics all provide facilities for homicide.

We should not trust the rumors, that "embryos are tumors".

It's awkward for them to explain, how they are selling hearts and brains?