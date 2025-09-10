RT News - September 10 2025 2PM GMT

September 10, 2025

rt.com













Qatar sends Israel a sharp rebuke following Tuesday's attack on Doha that killed five Hamas members as they reportedly met to discuss a US-initiaited ceasefire in Gaza. Violent protests break out in France against budget cuts and the announcement of a Macron loyalist as the country's new prime minister. It marks the third time in a year there's been a change of PM in Paris. Frenzied reaction from Warsaw and Kiev as they accuse Russia of launching drones at Polish territory. The Russian defence ministry outrightly denies targeting Poland with any strikes.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515