JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM: A BIBLICAL CRITIQUE

This video is a biblical evaluation of a movie produced by a secular company about the lives of Joseph and Mary and the birth of Jesus. The criteria for this evaluation are solely from God's Word. "To the law and the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them" (Isaiah 8:20). "...It is written, That man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God" (Luke 4:4). "Add thou not unto his words, lest he reprove thee, and thou be found a liar" (Proverbs 30:6). "For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book" (Revelation 22:18)
The truth of the Scriptures is serious business. When it deviates even to a small degree from the truth, it is a lie. If it's not true to Jesus Christ, it is antichrist. We are all held accountable for that which we believe. Our prayer is that you will be a Berean as you watch this video. The Bereans searched the Scriptures to discern whether what the Apostle Paul taught them was true to God's Word or not.
T. A. McMahon
Executive Director
The Berean Call
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
Music Attribution:
"Ether Vox" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Southern Gothic" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"Leaving Home" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licensehttp://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.