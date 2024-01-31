Sen. Mike Lee has three choice words for Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg: "My understanding is that we don't allow sexually explicit content on the service for people of any age..."
Sen Mike Lee: "How's that going?"
Source: C-Span
h/t Mr Producer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.