© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zoom Conferencing , Corona Virus Pandemic and the Chinese Connection explained -
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • December 16, 2021
Zoom Conferencing , Corona Virus Pandemic and the Chinese Connection explained -
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-09-16-Zoom-is-Chinese-Xurveillance-Sep-16-2020.mp3
Chinese-billionaire Eric Yuan Education: Founder and CEO, Zoom Video Communications - Born 20 February 1970 (age 51) Tai'an, Shandong, China
Education Shandong University of Science and Technology, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shandong_University_of_Science_and_Technology
China University of Mining and Technology - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China_University_of_Mining_and_Technology
Upon arriving in the US, Yuan joined WebEx, a web conferencing startup, where he was one of the first 20 hires.
New proof that Zoom Conferencing is a totalitarian communist product of the British Pilgrims Society spying on all Americans through China (as their patsy) using the excuse of the Coronaviris COVID-19 plandemic.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/09/indictable-evidence-british-pilgrims.html
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-09-16-Zoom-is-Chinese-Xurveillance-Sep-16-2020.mp3
Chinese-billionaire Eric Yuan Education: Founder and CEO, Zoom Video Communications - Born 20 February 1970 (age 51) Tai'an, Shandong, China
Education Shandong University of Science and Technology, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shandong_University_of_Science_and_Technology
China University of Mining and Technology - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China_University_of_Mining_and_Technology
Upon arriving in the US, Yuan joined WebEx, a web conferencing startup, where he was one of the first 20 hires.
New proof that Zoom Conferencing is a totalitarian communist product of the British Pilgrims Society spying on all Americans through China (as their patsy) using the excuse of the Coronaviris COVID-19 plandemic.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/09/indictable-evidence-british-pilgrims.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.