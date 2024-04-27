Create New Account
silly vaxxer don't tread on me ~ have eyes but don't see, ears but don't hear ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
13 Subscribers
12 views
Published 19 hours ago

in todays discussion we will talk about the fact that when you try to reveal the truth to some people, it seems as if a spell is cast upon them so that when you try to tell them truth, they don't hear you. I am also going to share a video of an exorcism where the demon being exorcised confesses that medicine (i.e. allopathic medicine) is witchcraft. and finally, I will also share the highwire episode 369 called "ground rules."


references:

- the highwire 369 ground rules

  https://rumble.com/v4rjq6l-episode-369-ground-rules.html

- propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- demon confesses that medicine is witchcraft

  https://outlawbiblestudent.org/drugs-medicines-in-the-bible-are-they-related-to-witchcraft-sorcery-and-what-about-those-miracles/

- ttav

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

- ttac

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

- ttac presents eastern medicine

  https://rumble.com/vkxjmc-eastern-medicine-journey-through-asia-episode-1-japan-land-of-the-rising-su.html

- lost book of herbal remadies

  - https://nicole-apelian.com/book/

  - https://vbook.pub/download/the-lost-book-of-herbal-remediespdf-x25d700dx9wp

  - https://mega.nz/file/rUt3FZRB#DN1cFPW-Q2bOcRh46OVUR35pGByZ_KKsX51CUvZMiiI

Keywords
vaccinesdemonsconspiracychangeclimatemedicinepharmahomeopathybigwitchcrafttheorysorcerynaturalunvaccinatedvaccinatedexorcist19sillyallopathicpharmakiavaxxercovidunvax

