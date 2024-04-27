silly vaxxer don't tread on me ~ have eyes but don't see, ears but don't hear ~

in todays discussion we will talk about the fact that when you try to reveal the truth to some people, it seems as if a spell is cast upon them so that when you try to tell them truth, they don't hear you. I am also going to share a video of an exorcism where the demon being exorcised confesses that medicine (i.e. allopathic medicine) is witchcraft. and finally, I will also share the highwire episode 369 called "ground rules."
references:
- the highwire 369 ground rules
https://rumble.com/v4rjq6l-episode-369-ground-rules.html
- propaganda exposed uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- demon confesses that medicine is witchcraft
https://outlawbiblestudent.org/drugs-medicines-in-the-bible-are-they-related-to-witchcraft-sorcery-and-what-about-those-miracles/
- ttav
https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial
- ttac
https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial
- ttac presents eastern medicine
https://rumble.com/vkxjmc-eastern-medicine-journey-through-asia-episode-1-japan-land-of-the-rising-su.html
- lost book of herbal remadies
- https://nicole-apelian.com/book/
- https://vbook.pub/download/the-lost-book-of-herbal-remediespdf-x25d700dx9wp
- https://mega.nz/file/rUt3FZRB#DN1cFPW-Q2bOcRh46OVUR35pGByZ_KKsX51CUvZMiiI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.