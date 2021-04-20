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Covid-19 MRNA Bioweapon, Ivermectin, & The Importance Of Vitamin D - Dr. Ryan Cole
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351 views • April 20, 2021
Mirrored from Dr. Charlie Ward dot com. Excellent video on what you can do to protect your health and the health of your loved ones, whether the "vaccine" was taken or not. This man's credentials are impeccable and his video is based on his knowledge of the scientific facts not politics. You won't be sorry you took the time to watch this video!
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