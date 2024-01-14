LET'S GET READY 🕍 TO TUNNEL!

Stop pretending that you don't see what's occurring 👀





It’s almost certain now the tunnels at the Brooklyn Synagogue were made for child sexual abuse and abduction.





The Synagogue has a long history that reveals a shocking pattern of rape, sodomy, incest, kidnapping and sex attacks on children.





Until 2011 they used their own court system which hid the crimes from police and never punished the perpetrators.





Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes finally released an expanded accounting of the nearly 100 perverts he says he has prosecuted in the borough’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in 2012.





Yona Weinberg, a bar mitzvah tutor sentenced to 13 months in jail after he was found guilty of molesting two students, one in a changing area of a synagogue’s ritual bath.





The 60 foot tunnel was linking the Synagogue to the Synagogue’s Ritual Bath that has been used for child sexual abuse.





Brooklyn Rabbi Gershon Kranczer, fled to Israel after charges that he and his three sons repeatedly molested four young girls at the children’s home in Midwood. One whom told of being attacked for 15 years.





Hirschel Pekkar the silversmith who created the famous Menorah which stands at the Headquarters abused dozens of girls.





One of his victims who was just 5 when the abuse started is trying to reclaim the 6 feet tall Menorah so she can melt it down, but the Synagogue still refuses to part with the item.





Till this day the Menorah is still displayed during Hanukkah at the headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Brooklyn.





Just in case you're new to the channel, allow me to acquaint you with Levi Aron, the Butcher of Brooklyn:

FRANKENFOOT THEATRE EPISODE 27 🍕🧒😋💀 I'LL HAVE A SLICE OF LEIBY, PLEASE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TJn7nq8NDah/





Leiby Kletzky's murderer was a first time offender?

https://www.imamother.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=156518&start=60#1993063





Leiby Kletzky's murderer went to work after the crime. Seems to have been too calm and collect. Was this his first crime?





Also, wth everyone in the neighborhood talking about Leiby's disappearance, the topic definitely came up at his place of work. Wouldnt he look somewhat edgy and therefore reacting suspiciously when this topic came up?





Where did he daven? Did he learn Daf Yomi too?





The thing that boils you’re blood is that these scum sucking cockroaches got away with this , with the help of the NYPD





Recall the grating C.H.U.D. - when it first nestles from its burrow, it isn't fully cognizant of its surroundings; then, once it realized that it was being documented, it scurried away...right in front off a police cruiser.





Odd, that it would just be sitting there, wouldn't you say?





From a Twitter | X thread: "So the NYPD and FBI just ignored it all that time ? People don’t get to police themselves in a large metropolitan city."





Are you kidding me? I think certain officers would grab a hoagie, go park at 770 Eastern Parkway and laugh their asses off every time a C.H.U.D. popped out!