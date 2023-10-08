Create New Account
Devastating Speech by Matt Baker at the United Nations Building in San Diego.
863 views
Published 13 hours ago

Matt Baker: Devastating Speech by Matt Baker at the United Nations Building in San Diego.


Protesting the UN the World Health Organization, The Pandemic treaty, child mutilation, Transhumanism, Vaccines ,lockdowns masks ,cbdc ,and the mark of the beast. Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari


@slave_2_liberty

https://x.com/slave_2_liberty/status/1706147110314524846?s=20

Keywords
vaccinesuntranshumanismworld health organizationprotestinglockdownscbdcchild mutilationpandemic treaty

