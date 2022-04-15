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Not Woke or Broke: Musk Bids 41.3B for Twitter (2022)
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17 views • April 15, 2022
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa_110:1 A Psalm of David. The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool.
Mat_22:44 The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool?
Mar_12:36 For David himself said by the Holy Ghost, The LORD said to my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool.
Luk_20:43 Till I make thine enemies thy footstool.
Heb_1:13 But to which of the angels said he at any time, Sit on my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool?
Heb_10:13 From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool.
Isa_66:1 Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest?
Psa_110:1 A Psalm of David. The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool.
Mat_22:44 The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool?
Mar_12:36 For David himself said by the Holy Ghost, The LORD said to my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool.
Luk_20:43 Till I make thine enemies thy footstool.
Heb_1:13 But to which of the angels said he at any time, Sit on my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool?
Heb_10:13 From henceforth expecting till his enemies be made his footstool.
Isa_66:1 Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest?
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