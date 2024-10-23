Scott Ritter LEAKS: U.S. Reveals Israel's plot to Destroy Iran, CIA, MI6 and the Dirty Secret War

In this video, Scott Ritter discusses the complex geopolitical dynamics between Israel, Iran, and the broader Middle East, focusing on intelligence, potential military conflicts, and political implications. The video examines leaked documents that reveal Israeli military strategies and their potential plans for attacking Iran. These documents, structured similarly to U.S. government reports, suggest that the U.S. closely monitors Israel's activities and could be attempting to deter an Israeli strike on Iran by making sensitive information public.

Ritter also explores the intricacies of intelligence sharing between allies, including the selective nature of information shared within the 'Five Eyes' alliance. The video touches on the risks and motivations behind leaks, drawing parallels with whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, and highlights the severe legal consequences faced by leakers.

The discussion extends to the potential regional impacts of a conflict between Israel and Iran, including the effects on global oil production and U.S. domestic politics. President Biden’s concerns about a potential Trump re-election amid a conflict in the Middle East are highlighted, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris's possible accountability if U.S. involvement escalates. Ritter underscores the divisions within the Arab world regarding support for a Palestinian state, with Iran standing as the sole regional ally of Palestine.

