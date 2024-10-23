BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scott Ritter LEAKS: U.S. Reveals Israel's plot to Destroy Iran, CIA, MI6 and the Dirty Secret War
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
321 views • 6 months ago

In this video, Scott Ritter discusses the complex geopolitical dynamics between Israel, Iran, and the broader Middle East, focusing on intelligence, potential military conflicts, and political implications. The video examines leaked documents that reveal Israeli military strategies and their potential plans for attacking Iran. These documents, structured similarly to U.S. government reports, suggest that the U.S. closely monitors Israel's activities and could be attempting to deter an Israeli strike on Iran by making sensitive information public.

Ritter also explores the intricacies of intelligence sharing between allies, including the selective nature of information shared within the 'Five Eyes' alliance. The video touches on the risks and motivations behind leaks, drawing parallels with whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, and highlights the severe legal consequences faced by leakers.

The discussion extends to the potential regional impacts of a conflict between Israel and Iran, including the effects on global oil production and U.S. domestic politics. President Biden’s concerns about a potential Trump re-election amid a conflict in the Middle East are highlighted, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris's possible accountability if U.S. involvement escalates. Ritter underscores the divisions within the Arab world regarding support for a Palestinian state, with Iran standing as the sole regional ally of Palestine.

Mirrored - War Echo Zone


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranisraelleaksscott ritter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy