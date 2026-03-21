Worship of the Vatican's pope will lead the world's citizens to accept his mark! (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 13, 2025.





In John 4:23-24, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ says the following about true worship: But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.





The Vatican beast that received the deadly wound in 1798 but whose deadly wound was healed in 1929, stated the following about its mark:





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





“The Bible says, Remember that thou keep holy the Sabbath day. The Catholic church says, No! By my divine power I ABOLISH the Sabbath day, and command you to keep the first day of the week. And lo, the entire civilized world bows down in reverent obedience to the command of the holy Catholic church!” — Father Enright, C.S.S.R. of the Redemptoral College, Kansas City, History of the Sabbath, p. 802





“But you may read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, and you will not find a single line authorizing the sanctification of Sunday. The Scriptures enforce the religious observance of Saturday, a day which we never sanctify.” - Cardinal Gibbons, The Faith of Our Fathers (1917 ed.), pp. 72, 73.





Revelation 14:9-11 speaks of God’s third angel’s message, which speaks of the FALSE system of worship of the Vatican beast’s pope with the world’s citizens accepting the pope’s mark. The passage says:





9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,

10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:

11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.





And what will happen to the world’s citizens who will worship the Vatican beast’s pope by accepting his mark of public, weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP, which goes CONTRARY to God and His holy 7th day Sabbath?





Obey God, not man. Serve the Lord thy God ONLY and worship Him in Spirit and in Truth.





www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

www.ssremnant.org

[email protected]