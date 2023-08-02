Larry Johnson (former CIA Analyst) Destroying Andrij Dobriansky (Ukrainian Congress Committee of America) - Debate the "Grain Deal," Russia and Ukraine - PRESS TV

PRESS TV: SPOTLIGHT

➡️20 minutes of Larry Johnson destroying Andrij Dobriansky [Ukrainian Congress Committee of America] in a debate about the "Grain Deal," Russia and Ukraine.

Andrij is an extremely confused man...

I'm adding this:

Today, Erdogan informed Putin of Turkey's commitment to resume the 'grain deal'

The Turkish President's office confirmed this after the leaders' discussions.

Furthermore, during the phone call, Erdogan and Putin agreed on the Russian President's upcoming visit to Turkey.

During the conversation with Erdogan, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to return to the grain deal as soon as the West fulfills its obligations.

The Russian President outlined Russia's principled position regarding the suspension of the grain deal.