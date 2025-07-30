Choice Between Food, Shelter, or Medicine: The Brutal Math of America’s War/Surveillance Economy

While Congress abdicates its constitutional duty to declare war, millions of Americans face impossible choices—pay rent, buy food, or afford medicine. Meanwhile, unchecked surveillance and AI erode our Fourth Amendment rights, turning "liberty and justice" into empty slogans. How much longer will we tolerate this?





Watch the latest interview exposing how endless war spending and Big Brother policies crush everyday Americans.





#WarEconomy #SurveillanceState #ConstitutionBetrayed #PovertyOrFreedom #WakeUpAmerica





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport