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FLU SHOT MANDATE REEKS OF PAST COVID HYSTERIA
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116 views • August 24, 2020
FLU SHOT MANDATE REEKS OF PAST COVID HYSTERIA
The health department in Massachusetts has recently mandated all children, from 6 months through college, must have the flu shot to go to school. Their rationale is to avoid crowded hospitals if there is a “bad flu season.” Does this sound familiar? And is this a foreshadowing of what’s to come if a COVID vaccine becomes available? Jefferey Jaxen reports.
Story correction: Massachusetts bill H.3999 aiming to remove religious exemptions to vaccination was defeated.
The health department in Massachusetts has recently mandated all children, from 6 months through college, must have the flu shot to go to school. Their rationale is to avoid crowded hospitals if there is a “bad flu season.” Does this sound familiar? And is this a foreshadowing of what’s to come if a COVID vaccine becomes available? Jefferey Jaxen reports.
Story correction: Massachusetts bill H.3999 aiming to remove religious exemptions to vaccination was defeated.
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