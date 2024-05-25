John the Baptizer: Christmaker, Forerunner or Rival? Discovering Johannite Secrets

Source: Early Christian Texts "John the Baptizer and Christmaker - Bible and Beyond Discussions"

Dr. Shirley Paulson interviewed Dr. James McGrath about his book, "Christmaker: A Life of John the Baptist." John the Baptist may be the most influential figure in religious history, although rarely if ever is he thought of in those terms. This is a strange claim to make since almost everybody who knows anything about John would say they know a lot more about Jesus than John. But in our Bible and Beyond Discussion, we will have a chance to interview Dr. James McGrath and ask about this declaration, as well as his claim that he has now written a full-fledged biography of John the Baptist in his new book, "Christmaker: A Life of John the Baptist." McGrath will explain why Jesus’s mentor held great influence over the Judaism of his time, an influence that extended into Christianity, Islam, John’s relationship to the Mandaeans and the so-called gnostic thinkers, such as Dositheus and Simon of Samaria, as well as the Manichaeans. McGrath additionally discovered evidence of John’s influence in the events leading up to the Jewish war against Rome, and in Rabbinic literature. Within Christianity, John’s influence extends far beyond the ritual of baptism into the realms of prayer, parables, and ethical teaching.' A full transcript is available on the Bible and Beyond website: https://tinyurl.com/yc6ckbch





"Unfortunately, Mandeans don't have a deep knowledge of their own faith, as scripture is only really learned by the priesthood. They are Johannites, and their particular type of gnosticism was transferred to the inner circle of Templars, according to modern Freemasons and scholars of Freemasonry. Their spiritual knowledge is rooted in Kabbalah, the oral tradition, and it is my inference that John the Baptist taught a type of Egyptian/Kabbalistic mysticism which originated in Alexandria. The official Church went to great lengths to destroy the teachings and it is my strong belief John the Baptist was an opponent of Jesus, his story in the official gospels being a propaganda move to align John into the Jesus cult. John the Baptist's successor was not, in fact, Jesus. It was Simon Magus, who was also misrepresented by the New Testament as the first great heretic. But now we can see the possibility that the teachings of John the Baptist had nothing to do with Christianity, and were preserved in Europe by societies such as the Priory of Sion, whose leaders all adopt the title "John." It is also perhaps this Johannite knowledge which influenced the great hermetic and Kabbalistic practices of Renaissance Europe. I HIGHLY recommend looking into Johannism as it is mind blowing ... "





