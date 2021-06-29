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Congratulations on Brexit!
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40 views • June 29, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance congratulates "our British cousins" on voting to resume full sovereignty. He scoffs at Prime Minister David Cameron who says he hopes an independent Britain will still be "a model of a multi-racial, multi-faith democracy." That is exactly what the British voted against! Mr. Taylor looks forward to November, when Americans will have their own chance to decide their future.
First posted to YouTube on June 24, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance congratulates "our British cousins" on voting to resume full sovereignty. He scoffs at Prime Minister David Cameron who says he hopes an independent Britain will still be "a model of a multi-racial, multi-faith democracy." That is exactly what the British voted against! Mr. Taylor looks forward to November, when Americans will have their own chance to decide their future.
First posted to YouTube on June 24, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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