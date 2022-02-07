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YOU WANT THE TRUTH..? HERE IT IS..!! GRAND JURY TRIAL BEGINS INTO CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - DAY 1
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165 views • February 07, 2022
This is a small part of the Main Video.
Most people struggle to watch 20 minutes let alone the full 90 minutes.
The Grand Jury of the World Criminal Court begins Investigation into Crimes Against Humanity - DAY 1
This video shows attorney Reiner Fuellmich telling the world what this Plandemic is all about.
The link for the entire video is below but anyone who has taken the jab will only have to watch this portion to have their eyes opened to what they have done to themselves.
SOURCE:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Grand-Jury-1-EN-online:2
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
Most people struggle to watch 20 minutes let alone the full 90 minutes.
The Grand Jury of the World Criminal Court begins Investigation into Crimes Against Humanity - DAY 1
This video shows attorney Reiner Fuellmich telling the world what this Plandemic is all about.
The link for the entire video is below but anyone who has taken the jab will only have to watch this portion to have their eyes opened to what they have done to themselves.
SOURCE:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Grand-Jury-1-EN-online:2
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
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