GLENN BECK | Action against Hunter Biden is COMING SOON with Bill O’Reilly

Bill O’Reilly: Action against Hunter Biden is COMING SOONHunter Biden is going on the offense. Joe Biden’s son reportedly wants to sue certain media outlets for defamation based on their reporting of his laptop scandal. Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn that this shows Hunter Biden is GOING ROGUE, because there’s no way the White House would sign off on such a plan. Plus, O’Reilly explains why this latest development in the Hunter Biden story signals that action against the president’s son likely is COMING SOON….
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.