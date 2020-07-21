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American Contingency - introduction
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93 views • July 21, 2020
The analysis of our current situation is spot on. The future looks grim. Here is a man, a group that is doing something constructive about it.
National, even state organization is of questionable value. LOCAL, COMMUNITY are they keys to surviving the mess that dark forces are trying to push on us.
The website is https://www.americancontingency.com/, but as you can understand, anything threatening the deep state program will be under attack. Be patient with it.
National, even state organization is of questionable value. LOCAL, COMMUNITY are they keys to surviving the mess that dark forces are trying to push on us.
The website is https://www.americancontingency.com/, but as you can understand, anything threatening the deep state program will be under attack. Be patient with it.
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