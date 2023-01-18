Gov. DeSantis Wants Florida Ban on Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced legislation Tuesday that would make permanent a law to penalize companies that require employees to wear masks or be vaccinated for COVID-19 and added a new ban on medical boards reprimanding doctors for spreading COVID misinformation. The proposal will attempt to make permanent a series of laws passed by legislators in November 2021 after DeSantis called a special session aimed at restricting Florida businesses that were following a federal law requiring mask mandates or requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/18/23
