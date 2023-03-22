🇺🇸 Lawsuit Claims Amazon Did Not Tell NY Customers It Was Using Facial Recognition
A lawsuit filed this week alleges that Amazon did not alert its New York City customers that they were being monitored by facial recognition technology at its Amazon Go convenience stores.
🔗 Credit FOX 5 New York:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnKBnaUZtg
