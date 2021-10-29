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AI weapon systems threaten the very existence of humanity: John Moore "The Liberty Man" interviewed by Mike Adams
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143 views • October 29, 2021
A health ranger report: The US is currently in a state of war with the CCP. With all of the irregularities that the Biden administration is doing to the US, it looks like he is siding with an outside force, to take down his own country. This is John Moore's opinion on the outcome.
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