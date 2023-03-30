Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 30, 2023 - TRANS militants threaten violence; Banks will LIMIT withdrawals

0:00 Intro

4:10 Cultural Engineering

21:26 Banks to LIMIT WITHDRAWALS

45:39 Interview with Dean Ryan





- Trans militants' "Day of Vengeance" promotes domestic terrorism

- Trans militant community rooted in Marxism, communism and satanism

- AZ governor's press secretary resigns after calling for shooting of non-trans people

- Govt regulators BLAME CUSTOMERS for bank liquidity crisis

- Soon, banks will LIMIT withdrawals, locking your money in the banks

- Your money is "yours" as long as you never ask for it back

- Banks are SOLVENT as long as nobody withdraws anything

- Will the government also outlaw SELLING of stocks?

- Dean Ryan joins the broadcast with jokes and commentary

- Says that LGB are sick and tired of the T

- The T are making the LGB look more like crazed lunatics





