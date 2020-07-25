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'Yugoslavian Issues Warning To All Americans
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105898 views • July 25, 2020
We all, in this country, really need to listen to and take heed of what this lovely lady is putting out here. We are indeed in the crossroads.
Like Mark Twain said: If history doesn't repeat itself, I sure does rhyme.
Like Mark Twain said: If history doesn't repeat itself, I sure does rhyme.
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