AxeTruth 08/16 Manic Monday Chopping Block - Throw it in Joe....

Old Resident Joe Biden has really screwed up with foreign policy and Afghanistan .... Now everyones throwing him under the bus, including CNN.... time to Throw it in Joe .... ENJOY THE SHOW



1. in Airbone AIDS news the Delta and Lambda variant is spreading only through the MSM... the Media claims the hospitals are over flowing.. Once of gain Citizen Journalist goes film major hospitals in Austin , DC, Virginia , and Phoenix .... parking lots , waiting rooms are like ghost towns



2. Australia no longer can remove your mask outdoors to drink alcohol at a pub or restaurant .



3. Dr. Nia Myers starts laughing when talking about Delta variant



4. MSM shows this clip of Afghans hanging on to moving plane & falling from it trying to escape Afghanistan... OH the CGI drama



5. This brave young lady has had enough with reverse discrimination



6. U.S. Army veteran Matt Zeller goes off on MSNBC about Biden’s remarks on Afghanistan



7. CNN says Joe Biden is facing a crisis of competence



8. Kayleigh McEnany says this would have never happen under Trump



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