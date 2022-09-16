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Easy HOMEMADE Bread | only 5 Ingredients |No Knead No Eggs No Milk No Butter
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766 views • September 16, 2022

Easy Homemade Bread only 5 ingredients, No knead no eggs no milk and no butter !! Watch how easy... Also this can be considered a vegan bread. such a easy homemade bread. The most Delicious English muffin Bread homemade Receipt on the Homestead. If you ever wanted to make great bread at home it really is easy. and this English muffin style bread is so good just sliced toasted with some butter and jam. its a great way to no kneading bread, and a very easy English muffin bread, making English muffin bread is easy. Another amazing part about this bread simple ingredients and no preservatives How do you feel about eating preservatives . you can make homemade English muffin bread, bread only 5 ingredients. that's rite only 5 ingredients ! It is the best homemade English muffin bread recipe. So if you need a easy bread recipe, a bread that takes no kneading, only 5 ingredients bread, a homemade easy bread recipe then get making this homemade English muffin bread ! Thats rite it is an Easy homemade bread it only takes 5 ingredients , no knead no eggs no milk no butter ... so simple, you will love it 2 3/4 c warm water 2 tbsp sugar 2 1/4 tsp yeast 1 1/2 tbsp salt 5 1/2 c flour Proof yeast 10 minutes, let rise for 1 hour, bake @350 for 1 hour #easyhomemadebread #only5ingredients #nokneadnoeggsnomilk

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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