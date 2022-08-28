Quo Vadis





Aug 28, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje and this Time of Grace.





Our Lady in Medjugorje warns that we live in a time of grace in which we have the opportunity to convert and especially calls for this devotion





"Dear children! Today the Lord has allowed me to tell you again that you live in a time of grace.





You are not aware, children, that God is giving you a great chance to convert and live in peace and love.





You are so blind and attached to earthly things, and you think of earthly life. God sent me to lead you to eternal life.





I, little children, am not tired even though I see your hearts heavy and tired for all that is grace and gift.





"Dear children! Open your hearts.





This is the time of grace while I am with you, take advantage of it.





Say: "This is the time for my soul"





This time God has given you as a grace time.





So, little children, take advantage of every moment and pray, pray, pray.





Pray until prayer becomes your joy, pray, little children, that prayer becomes your life.





Pray, my dear children, that prayer may become your daily food.





"Dear children! I am your mother and I invite you to come closer to God through prayer, because He is your peace, your savior.





Therefore, children, do not seek material comfort, but seek God . I pray for you and intercede before God for each individual.





I ask for your prayer, that you accept me and that you accept my messages as the first days of apparitions.





And only when you open your heart and pray, miracles will happen. Thank you for answering my call!"





In the messages in Medjugorje Our Lady asks for concrete participation in the Holy Mass, which should become the center of the Christian life of an individual Christian and of every Christian community.





It is Our Lady's desire that "your Mass be an experience of God" (May 16, 1985), "I want to invite you to experience the Holy Mass" (April 3, 1986),





Our Lady calls us to worship Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Altar: "Constantly worship the Most Blessed Sacrament.





I am always present when the faithful worship.





Then special graces are obtained” (March 15, 1984).





"Today I invite you to fall in love with the Most Blessed Sacrament.





Worship him, little children, in your parishes and thus you will be united with the whole world.





When you bow down, you are also close to me" (from September 25, 1995)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_Yti151J10



