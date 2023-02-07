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The 33rd Parallel North Mystery...The Number 33 Is Surrounded By Mystery And Intrigue. 33 Is A Number Closely Tied To Freemasonry. It's The Number Of Vertebrae In The Human Spine And The Joints In The Human Foot. It Was Also The Age Of Jesus At His Death.
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