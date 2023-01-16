Quo Vadis

Jan 14, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Visionary Ivan for January 10, 2023.

This Message of Our Lady was given to Visionary Eevahn on the occasion of the meeting on January 10, 2023 at the Church of Creola.

I greet you from the heart (these are words that we quote from the seer Eevahn).

It's not easy to talk to you because I still feel with her, and it's not possible to say in human words the beauty of the encounter with Our Lady, and above all her love.

She told us: "Dear children if you knew how much I love you, you could cry for joy".

The Mother loves us so much she prays and intercedes for each of us!

Her beauty of hers is also inexpressible, when we asked her how it was possible to be so beautiful she replied "I am beautiful because I love, if you want to be beautiful, love!"

In these 41 years the mother wants to teach and educate us, and renew in us what we have forgotten; Faith in God.

Today she arrived joyful, greeting us with her greeting "Praised be Jesus"; She fixed her gaze on all of us, and prayed for all of us, then she prayed for peace in the world and in families and then gave us her motherly blessing.

She prayed for the church, and for unity among priests and in this prayer she went away under the sign of light and the cross, greeting us "go in peace, my dear children".

She invites us to pray for peace, to gather in prayer to face the challenges of this time so let us pray with her for her intentions!

Conversion is a lifelong process.

Seeing Our Lady is a great gift and a great responsibility.

She arrives as Queen of Peace and she tells us she is sent by Jesus to help us.

She repeats to us; “peace peace peace” in the world, in hearts, in families

There is a danger of self-destruction but Our Lady tells us; “peace must reign between men, and between them and God“.

We have distanced ourselves from God and His love; we only want money but Our Lady reminds us that we cannot go into the future without God.

She invites us to put God first again.

The Gospel reminds us:

"Come to Me all of you who are fatigued and oppressed and I will give you rest" and strength.

Let us try to meet Jesus alive today, creating a new dialogue and friendship with him in order to be under his protection.

Our Lady guides us to Jesus to the peace that is found only in Jesus… so don't just talk about Peace and prayer but live them!

Our Lady says that there is too much talk in the world and she invites us to talk less and pray more.

She reminds us that the stronger we are, the stronger the Church will be.

We are his (church) lungs.

Here is the Mother who comes among us and asks us to be a small domestic church: "There is no praying church if there is no praying family".

But families today are bleeding, and need spiritual healing.

The Mother wants to wake us up from the spiritual coma with heavenly medicine.

She wants to bandage our wounds with so much love She just wants to lead us to Jesus.

She doesn't talk about herself but about Jesus; Who is the Center in all of her in her messages.

The greatest crisis is the spiritual one, there is no more conjugal love and fidelity, but the Mother invites us” to return to God and to prayer.

Only with Jesus can you renew the family and heal it.

Our Lady calls us especially to the mass "center of life", "to go to meet Jesus, give ourselves to him and receive him in communion.

Then she invites us to confession; to adoration; the rosary in the family; fasting and prayer, with which even wars can be stopped.

Fasting works wonders.

God asks little of us but gives us a hundredfold.

Our Lady recommends the Bible to us, which is not a decoration but life.

It invites us to forgive others and ourselves to open the way to the Holy Spirit. . without forgiveness one cannot heal.

To open up more to the Holy Spirit we need to pray with the heart, with love, with all of ourselves so that it becomes a living encounter and a dialogue with Jesus from which we can come out full of Peace: "May prayer be joy".

"If you want to pray better, pray more because praying better is a grace for those who decide to pray more"; "dear children it is not a problem of time but of love, when there is love there is time".

May we become the apostles of Peace and its hands extended over the world.

Our Lady seeks something unique from each one; a sign of living Faith!

Original text from: papaboys.org

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wmo8N3wUfNE







