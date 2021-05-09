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BOMBSHELL: Dr. Mercola Makes Shocking Covid-19 Shot Prediction (2021-5-9)
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6091 views • May 09, 2021
Respected Doctor Predicts Experimental Inoculations Will Kill More Than the Covid Virus.
Respected medical doctor and best-selling author known for taking down Monsanto's glyphosate product Roundup makes the shocking prediction that the Covid-19 experimental injections will kill more people than the virus.
Respected medical doctor and best-selling author known for taking down Monsanto's glyphosate product Roundup makes the shocking prediction that the Covid-19 experimental injections will kill more people than the virus.
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