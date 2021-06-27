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GOVERNMENT-MADE VACCINES FOR A GOVERNMENT-MADE VIRUS?
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34 views • June 27, 2021
For all of the noise, fake news, and distractions doing their best to dominate the scene these days, two simple truths are beginning to come into focus:
#1. Coronavirus was at least ***possibly*** created in a government-run lab in Wuhan. This much – the very real possibility and increasing likelihood of a government run biolab point of origin for Coronavirus – has even been reluctantly acknowledged as a legitimate line of inquiry by the same free-speech hating, censorship-loving technocratic control freaks who were banning and deplatforming people for daring to talk openly about such things just a few months ago. Now even they are allowing open discussion of Coronavirus' potential point of origin in a government-run lab. That’s Point #1.
Point #2: Governments, and their corporate sponsors in Big Pharma and Big Tech, are now feverishly pushing experimental gene therapies and other rapidly rushed drugs under the umbrella of “vaccines” made to combat what may well be a government-made virus...
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#1. Coronavirus was at least ***possibly*** created in a government-run lab in Wuhan. This much – the very real possibility and increasing likelihood of a government run biolab point of origin for Coronavirus – has even been reluctantly acknowledged as a legitimate line of inquiry by the same free-speech hating, censorship-loving technocratic control freaks who were banning and deplatforming people for daring to talk openly about such things just a few months ago. Now even they are allowing open discussion of Coronavirus' potential point of origin in a government-run lab. That’s Point #1.
Point #2: Governments, and their corporate sponsors in Big Pharma and Big Tech, are now feverishly pushing experimental gene therapies and other rapidly rushed drugs under the umbrella of “vaccines” made to combat what may well be a government-made virus...
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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