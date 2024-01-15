Create New Account
Lahaina Fire Update | NEVER FORGET |Share in Honor of the Children and All That Died
NEVER FORGET


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos

propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmauimsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires

