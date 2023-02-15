Create New Account
Chat with the NSSF's Mark Oliva | 2A For Today!
The New American
Published 18 hours ago |

The 45th annual Shot Show was last month. It took place from January 17-20. Our staff interviewed Mark Oliva, Managing Director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to get his take on the current state of gun rights in America.


Welcome to 2A For Today!


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
