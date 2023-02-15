Chat with the NSSF's Mark Oliva | 2A For Today!

The 45th annual Shot Show was last month. It took place from January 17-20. Our staff interviewed Mark Oliva, Managing Director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to get his take on the current state of gun rights in America.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.