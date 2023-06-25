43-year-old Brazilian singer killed by VAXX poison injections

Paulinha Abelha died. Brazilian singer was 43 years old

Beatriz Madaleno de Asuncion

23 Feb 2022, 23:45

Artist was hospitalized 12 days ago due to kidney problems during a tour in São Paulo

Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, died this Wednesday at the age of 43, in Aracaju, in the northeast of Brazil. The singer had been hospitalized since February 11 due to kidney problems.

The information was advanced by the band and confirmed through a note from Hospital Primavera, according to Globo.

Despite having been ill for some time, the artist's condition worsened in recent days, leading to her being hospitalized on the 11th, after experiencing severe pain upon arrival in Aracaju for a tour she was going to make in São Paulo. Paulinha Abelha needed hemodialysis from the third day of hospitalization.

Entre os maiores sucessos interpretados pela artista estão as músicas: "Furunfa", "Baby dool", "Louca por ti", "Sonho Lindo", "Armadilha", "Paulinha" e "Ainda te amo".

https://cnnportugal.iolDOTpt/aracaju/morreu-paulinha-abelha-cantora-brasileira-tinha-43-anos/20220223/6216c3190cf2cc58e7e4e2b7

###

ME EMOCIONEI E CHOREI AO TOMAR A PRIMEIRA DOSE DA MINHA VACINA

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Vq7o5kFPXZY

###

https://www.opovo.comDOTbr/vidaearte/2022/03/02/eu-tinha-tanta-fe-viuvo-de-paulinha-abelha-compartilha-video-no-hospital.html

###

@clevinhooficial

A saudade é grande , meu amor. Mas eu sei que agora nosso Deus está cuidando da minha abelhinha, eu te amo para sempre!

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CafGfu6O2k8/

###

https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4633

Mirrored - bootcamp

