What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #232

Mark PassioDate: 2020-07-26Topics: Questions & Clarifications Call-In Show Part 2, the Importance of starting at WOEIH Podcast #001 and going through ALL of the WOEIH Podcasts IN ORDER, Erroneous understanding of Morality and Anarchy is harming the effort to educate the public because since First Principles are being obfuscated, Endless useless debate on Social Media dilutes and destroys the reception of Knowledge, Teaching Morality and Natural Law is not accomplished effectively via text on Social Media platforms, Formalizing Knowledge through Spoken Word via podcasts, video and live streams with added visuals is a VERY effective method of Teaching Natural Law, Disabling comments on content platforms to keep non-sensical Noise from corrupting the Message, Most people allow their Ego to stand in the way of the Reception of Truth, Publishing original content and archiving it for posterity, What is Dross?, Natural Law, Morality and Anarchy are NOT subjective opinions, If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention, Righteous Anger is a Sacred Gift, Being "soft" and easily frightened or offended is NOT a Virtue, Natural Law has nothing to do with the behavior of animals that are not Human, Mainstream Media is the most dangerous Virus, the Mainstream Media and Big Tech are lying Satanic pedophile-protectors, Satanists view the Police and Military as their Pet Attack Dogs, Satanists OWN the Police and Military, Satanists OWN ALL institutional infrastructures, Self-Loathing is why Order-Followers are Emotional Children, People should STOP COMPLAINING and do the Great Work THEMSELVES if they're not satisfied with how someone ELSE is already DOING IT, Learning useful skills to disseminate and publish information, Dark Occultists are intelligent, skilled, united and driven, while the public is ignorant, unskilled, apathetic and lazy, the concept of an Occult Master-Mind, the soon-to-be-introduced One Great Work Network, Many hands make light work, Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable, the Hegelian Dialectic of Communism vs. Fascism, Transmission of illness does NOT occur how Mainstream Media and Mainstream Science say it occurs, Humanity has adopted De-Facto Satanism as its main Religion, Mark Passio's official paperwork as clergy of the Church of Satan, Truly Intelligent human beings will learn from the mistake of others and not need to repeat those mistakes for themselves, Questions for Initiates to the Mystery Traditions, the Impossibility for Freedom to exist in a society that embraces Moral Relativism, People who make endless comments on Social Media and YouTube are the DROSS of Humanity, There are no Atheists in foxholes, the untimely passing of Tracy Twyman, Bob from Cincinnati!Mark Passio's web site:Donate directly:Donation Gifts:Social Media:Music in this videoLearn moreListen ad-free with YouTube PremiumSongFreedomArtistCathedralAlbumCaravan Beyond RedemptionLicensed to YouTube by[Merlin] Earache Records Ltd (on behalf of Earache Records Ltd); Earache Songs UK Ltd (Music Publishing), BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., ASCAP, and 2 Music Rights SocietiesSongNever Say DieArtistBlack SabbathAlbumNever Say DieWritersOzzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, Geezer ButlerLicensed to YouTube byWMG (on behalf of Warner Records Label); LatinAutor, ASCAP, Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Kobalt Music Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 16 Music Rights Societies