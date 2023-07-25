THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Tuesday 7/25/23 • Obama’s Chef Found Dead After Paddleboarding

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OBAMA’S CHEF FOUND DEAD AFTER PADDLEBOARDINGA strange turn of events - chef "struggled to stay on the surface" of the water, says police. Did he "die suddenly?"
Tune in as we look into this story and more!
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