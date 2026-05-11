Mantis TitanX - AmbGun Minuteman Review

How the 22 Wins

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr

AmbGun Mantis Page



https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite







Over the past few months, I’ve done a bit of MantisX dry fire practice with the Ruger RXM. My MantisX scores with the RXM have been very good. 50 repetitions per day works out to almost 4,000 dry fires…4,000 times I’ve racked that slide to engage the striker.





Mantis TitanX simplifies the whole process. No longer do I have to mount the MantixX on my RXM accessory rail. No longer do I have to clear my pistol and insert a training laser cartridge. No longer do I have to charge the striker.





I have the Glock 19 Mantis TitanX, but TitanX is also available as G17 and G45…and the packaging suggests that P320 and P365 versions are forthcoming.





TitanX has MantisX built in to detect movement during the trigger press. Built in so that TitanX can use your standard Glock 19 holster for holster draw drills. Mantis X10 mounted on my RXM won’t fit my holster.





It has a laser built in to score hits using Mantis Laser Academy. No laser cartridge left in the RXM’s chamber. Show up at the range, rack the slide, and discover a live round jammed up against the laser cartridge.





It has an auto resetting trigger so no cycling the action to reset the trigger. No serration wear on your fingers. This means you can do target transitions and split times like you can with live fire.





It includes two magazines so you can do MantisX and Laser Academy drills that require mag changes. The mags are weighted much like loaded Glock mags. The TitanX magazines fit right in my RXM…and do not lock the slide…useful if you want to dry fire with it.





Early in the life of the Ambidextral Gunfighter, I went hard for bullpups and came to regard the AR15 as a relic. I found Mantis BlackbeardX for the AR15 so beneficial that I was motivated to build the ambi UTG Pro AR15. Combined with BlackbeardX, my ambi AR is now my preferred rifle.





While BBX has to mechanically reset the real trigger on your rifle. TitanX is not having to reset a real trigger.. This will probably make TitanX more durable than BBX. The TitanX does a decent job replicating a Glock trigger, but I do find my G19 and RXM triggers to be better. Completing the Bill Drill with the TitanX vs the RXM highlights the benefit of the auto resetting trigger.





Since 2022 I’ve deviated from convention forgoing centerfire pistols in favor of the KelTec P17 and Walther P22. See our series, How the 22 Wins, link in the description. Like the rifle side of things, I am tempted to step back from my 22LR pistols and go all in with the RXM TitanX package. Not quite ready to make that change, but I think the drills I can do with the TitanX will benefit my skills plenty enough even without carrying the chunky Glock platform. However, a P365 version or a Glock 48 version of TitanX might lure me back to 9mm.





I do wish the slide could be manipulated. But that would probably add a Benjamin or more to the price.





At two Benjamins, TitanX is a must have. A fun and terrific training aid. A great tool for new and experienced shooters. Essential for Instructors. The apps behind it, MantisX and Mantis Laser Academy, are unmatched and feature rich. With TitanX I was able to complete the Beginning Concealed Carry course and earn another Mantis patch.





If you have a P365 or a P320 I suggest you MIGHT wait for those versions to come out. If you have any other pistol, I recommend getting TitanX right now. If you have a P17, skip my hammer block and just get the TitanX. And if you use my Mantis affiliate link, you'll be supporting the channel just the same.





Info Link in the description.