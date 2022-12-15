Foxconn Invested $500 Million in Its iPhone Factory in India After Worker Protests in Its Zhengzhou Plant

https://gnews.org/articles/589374
摘要：12/12/2022 Foxconn Invested $500 million in its iPhone factory in India, which seemed to be triggered by China's zero COVID policy that led to an exodus of tens of thousands of employees and worker protests at its top iPhone plant in Zhengzhou. This is just one of the latest steps to further diversify its supply chain.
