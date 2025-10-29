Carney's Destruction - Democrats Losing Their Minds

Why Canada’s PM Mark Carney is bad for Canada — and the US





This past Monday evening, the Liberal Party of Canada — already a decade in power — secured a new government under Prime Minister Mark Carney, its freshly appointed leader.





In politics for less than a year, Carney was parachuted in to save the Liberals, who, as recently as December, were polling at just 16% under their highly unpopular former leader, Justin Trudeau.





https://nypost.com/2025/05/03/opinion/canadas-new-leader-is-bad-for-canada-and-the-us/









Terence Corcoran: Mark Carney, CBC and the Munk School gang up against freedom





In Carneyland, there is no room for libertarian principles based on freedom, open markets and free trade





https://financialpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-mark-carney-cbc-and-the-munk-school-gang-up-against-freedom









Letitia James mimics MLK’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech as NY AG pleads not guilty to federal bank charge





New York Attorney General Letitia James pleaded not guilty Friday to a pair of federal charges stemming from her purchase of a Virginia property more than five years ago — before mangling remarks by America’s greatest civil rights leader.





The smiling, buoyant-seeming James only spoke to answer “Yes” to US District Judge Jamar Walker when asked if she understood her rights and responded “Not guilty, judge, to both counts” when prompted to enter a plea by her attorney, Democratic powerhouse Abbe Lowell.





https://nypost.com/2025/10/24/us-news/new-york-attorney-general-letitia-james-pleads-not-guilty-to-bank-fraud-false-statements-charges/









Hakeem Jeffries slammed for claiming Trump will ‘rig’ midterm elections after sparring with CBS host





House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., briefly sparred with CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Sunday over his claims that President Donald Trump will “rig” the midterm elections.





During an interview on “Face the Nation,” Brennan pressed the New York representative about his past comments insisting there were “no election deniers” in the Democratic Party despite recently suggesting the upcoming midterms could be “rigged elections.”





https://nypost.com/2025/10/27/media/jeffries-spars-with-cbs-host-on-claims-the-upcoming-midterms-will-be-rigged-elections/









Chicago mayor lashes out at reporter over 'illegal alien' term: 'Racist, nasty language'





'Well listen, the legal term for my people were slaves. You want me to use that term too?' Johnson asked





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/chicago-mayor-lashes-out-reporter-over-illegal-alien-term-racist-nasty-language









Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Has Full Meltdown After Reporter Uses Term “Illegal Alien” — Compares It to Calling Black People “Slaves”





Far-left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson erupted in response to a reporter’s use of the term “illegal alien,” equating it to the historical dehumanization of Black Americans during slavery.





https://washingtonweeklytimes.com/politics-2/chicago-mayor-brandon-johnson-has-full-meltdown-after-reporter-uses-term-illegal-alien-compares-it-to-calling-black-people-slaves-the-gateway-pundit/









Jasmine Crockett likens ICE to 'slave patrols,' downplays migrant crime





Texas Democrat also claimed White supremacists commit murders at higher rates than illegal immigrants





https://www.foxnews.com/media/jasmine-crockett-likens-ice-slave-patrols-downplays-migrant-crime