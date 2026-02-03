BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The American Journal 2/3/26 w/ Breanna Morello Minnesota Commies Set Up Illegal License Plate
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1201 followers
75 views • 1 day ago

The American Journal: Minnesota Commies Set Up Illegal License Plate Checkpoints To Block ICE From Entering Neighborhoods & Epstein Files Have Global Elite Running Scared - FULL SHOW - 02.03.2026

irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeebreanna morellodr kirk elliot
Recent News
The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

Belle Carter
George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

Douglas Harrington
Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Laura Harris
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Belle Carter
