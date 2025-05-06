Herbal Formulations - Food Research Lab - Food Research Lab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food Research Lab's Contract R&D Lab is an herbal drug research and formulation company. We Specialized in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Herbal development.
For More Information: https://www.foodresearchlab.com/what-we-do/new-product-development-service/herbal-formulations/
UK
MIIC Unit 52-56,
Greenheys Business Centre,
Pencroft Way, Manchester,
England, M15 6JJ, UK.
+44 161 394 1144
US
Food Research Lab LLC,
7408, Dominion Park LN,
#1108, Charlotte NC 2873
INDIA
55-E (Np), Industrial Estate,
Ambattur,
Chennai -600 098.
SALES
+91 9566299022