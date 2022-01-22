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London 22.1.22 World Wide Rally For Freedom March
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20 views • January 24, 2022
Saturday 22nd January 2022 London World Wide Rally For Freedom march with protests happening across the world.
Released a bit later than usual due to getting home to Brighton without camera, gimbal or any footage of the day, lost at the after party - massive thank you to The Keep of Brook Green pub for finding this to collect from there the next day!
Music:
Kusinski - 'Big Fuckin' Beat'
https://www.beatport.com/artist/pawel-kusinski/183084
Released a bit later than usual due to getting home to Brighton without camera, gimbal or any footage of the day, lost at the after party - massive thank you to The Keep of Brook Green pub for finding this to collect from there the next day!
Music:
Kusinski - 'Big Fuckin' Beat'
https://www.beatport.com/artist/pawel-kusinski/183084
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