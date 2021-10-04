TRUMP VOTERS WANT TO SECEDE, BUT SO DO 41% OF DEMS

Biden 'Woke Dictatorship' Too Much For Even France, As British Paper Declares American Presidential Election Of 'Devious, Senile Halfwit' Joe Biden, Was 'Rigged'By Susan Duclos - All News PipeLineFor years we watched leftists in America screech about how President Donald Trump was destroying America's reputation internationally, yet it is the liberal "woke" culture in the U.S. and Joe Biden, in just his first year occupying the White House, which has caused other countries leaders, and popular news outlets to distance themselves from America."The Suicide Of America" is a headline cover story from one of the leading French magazines, Le Spectacle Du Monde," addressing America's "woke" culture and the damage done from "racializing" everything.Via Fox News:A cover story by Le Spectacle Du Monde, one of France's leading magazines, recently ran a piece titled "The Suicide of America" in which it blames the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan on a "woke dictatorship" and questioned whether the American "empire was collapsing," Zenger News reported.The article also took American universities to task over alleged extremism and censorship on campuses. The story cited Yale University, where school officials urged students to reconsider Halloween costumes that might be racially insensitive.Yes the liberal "woke" culture in America is too radicalized for France.Let that sink in for a moment.It is not only the "woke" culture causing a rift with France, but the Biden regime, along with tyrannical and dictator-like Australia, negotiated a deal that basically flipped France the middle finger.The French criticism of the U.S. comes amid a fracture in American-French relations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to travel to France next week after Australia canceled a deal to purchase a French submarine in favor of creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement with Washington and the United Kingdom.In an unprecedented move, Macron recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia.So, France rejects America's "woke" culture, calling it "racializing," but also describing the Biden regime as a "dictatorship," while pulling their ambassadors in an "unprecedented" action.So much for allies.BOTTOM LINEFor all the howling that Trump would be a "dictator," it seems as if other countries, and half of America, see Biden as the true destroyer of America, from unemployment to our reputation for abandoning Americans and Afghan allies, while getting 13 marines killed, to the out-of-control boarder crisis, and much more, Joe Biden is fast-tracking America straight into oblivion.