Sen. Rand Paul Confronts Moderna CEO on Myocarditis Risks in Young Males

NEW: Sen. Rand Paul Confronts Moderna CEO About the Risk of Myocarditis in Young Males
Paul: "You're saying that for ages 16 to 24, among males who take the COVID vaccine, their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease?"
Bancel: "That is my understanding —"
Paul: "That is not true. And I'd like to enter into the record six peer-reviewed papers that say the complete opposite of what you say. I also spoke with your president just last week, and he readily acknowledged in private that, yes, there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can't say in public is quite disturbing."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1638567512454361088
